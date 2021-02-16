MotoGP: Yamaha extends commitment to race till 2026 as Valentino Rossi joins satellite team
Manufacturers Honda, Ducati and KTM have also signed on with Moto GP until 2026.
Japanese outfit Yamaha announced on Monday they will remain in Moto GP until 2026 as they presented their team for the coming season.
Spaniard Maverick Vinales, 26, will race alongside French 21-year-old Fabio Quartararo for his debut season with the factory set-up as seven-time champion Valentino Rossi joins satellite team SRT.
"At Yamaha we take great pride in taking part in Grand Prix motorcycle racing. We are all very pleased that we can confirm the contract renewal for a further five years at the start of an important season for our company," Yamaha executive officer Toyoshi Nishida said in a statement.
"Yamaha started competing in World Grand Prix racing in 1961. Sixty years on, Yamaha's passion for motorcycle racing and eagerness to take on a challenge remains unchanged," he added.
The new season starts on March 28 in Qatar.
Yamaha's contract with SRT is in its last year and managing director Lin Jarvis said it could be replaced by VR46 academy, named after Rossi and his bike number, in 2022.
