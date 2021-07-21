MotoGP: Thailand GP cancelled for second straight season due to COVID-19
The race was scheduled for 17 October at the Buriram International Circuit.
MotoGP announced on Wednesday that this year's Thai Grand Prix has been cancelled, for a second straight season, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, Thailand placed more than 12 million people under a partial, two-week lockdown after an increase in cases of the Delta variant, first detected in India.
"Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event," MotoGP said on its website.
"A replacement event is currently under consideration and any updates regarding a possible substitute will be published as soon as available," it added.
Yamaha's Frenchman Fabio Quartararo leads the overall standings ahead of the next race of the season in Styria, Austria on August 8.
