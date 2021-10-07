Finland and Indonesia had been due to return to the world circuit in 2020, but their inclusions were also victim to the global pandemic.

The MotoGP world championship unveiled its 2022 calendar on Thursday, with 21 races including first visits to Finland's KymiRing and Indonesia's Mandalika circuit.

Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and the rest of the field will roar into action beneath the floodlights of Qatar on 6 March in a 2022 season that runs through to November 6 at Valencia's Ricardo Tormo circuit.

As well as the new races, there are five non-European destinations back on the itinerary after being cancelled due to Covid this year. Argentina, Japan, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia are all back in the fold.

MotoGP calendar 2022:

6 March - Qatar (Losail)

20 March - Indonesia (Mandalika)

3 April - Argentina (Termas de Rio Hondo)

10 April - Americas (Circuit of The Americas, Austin)

24 April - Portugal (Algarve circuit, Portimao)

1 May - Spain (Jerez)

15 May - France (circuit Bugatti, Le Mans)

29 May - Italy (Mugello)

5 June - Catalonia (Montmelo, Barcelona)

19 June - Germany (Sachsenring)

26 June - Netherlands (Assen)

10 July - Finland (KymiRing)

7 Aug - Britain (Silverstone)

21 Aug - Austria (Spielberg)

4 Sep - San Marino (Misano)

18 Sep - Aragon (Motorland Aragon)

25 Sep - Japan (Motegi)

2 Oct - Thailand (Chang International Circuit, Buriram)

16 Oct - Australia (Philip Island)

23 Oct - Malaysia (Sepang)

6 Nov - Valencia (circuit Ricardo Tormo)