MotoGP 2021: Yamaha's Maverick Vinales sets quickest time in third practice ahead of Dutch MotoGP qualifying
The Spaniard had been fastest in both of Friday's sessions and went on to clock a leading 1min 32.336 sec in the third run-out in dry conditions.
Vinales is clearly enjoying his return to the track nicknamed the "Temple of Speed". He won the last MotoGP there in 2019 and has won there twice in the lower formulas.
Johann Zarco (11th), Francesco Bagnaia (12th) and six-time world champion Marc Marquez (15th), who had a heart-stopping crash on Friday, were among the top names who missed out on direct access to the final part of qualifying. They will now have to book a slot through qualifying 1 to lift themselves to Q2 later on Saturday.
Italian Valentino Rossi, the former seven-time world champion who has won 10 times at the Assen track, came in ninth.
Leading combined free practice standings
1. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 1:32.336
2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) at 0.197sec
3. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 0.305
4. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.411
5. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.412
6. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.509
7. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.517
8. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 0.535
9. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.558
10. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.571
