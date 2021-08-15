MotoGP 2021: South African Brad Binder wins Austrian MotoGP, Francesco Bagnaia comes second
Unlike his rivals who pitted to change bikes, Binder opted to stay out on slick tyres and skillfully held off the field to win his second-ever MotoGP.
South African Brad Binder (KTM) won the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday after gambling not to change bikes when heavy rain began to fall in the closing laps.
Unlike his rivals who pitted to change bikes, Binder opted to stay out on slick tyres and skillfully held off the field to win his second-ever MotoGP.
The Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) finished second, nearly 10secs behind with the Spaniard Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac) completing the podium.
Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) could only finish seventh but that did not prevent him from increasing his lead in the world championship from 40 to 47 points.
He benefitted from the fall of his compatriot Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac), who was running second at the time.
Zarco slipped to fourth in the standing, two points behind Bagnaia and the Spaniard Joan Mir (Suzuki) who finished fourth, ahead of the Italian Luca Marini (Ducati-Avintia) and the Spaniard Iker Lecuona (KTM-Tech3), who did not change bikes either.
Veteran Valentino Rossi, who is retiring at the end of the season, guided his Yamaha-SRT to eighth while six-time world champion Marc Marquez (Honda) came off his bike on the penultimate lap and had to settle for 15th.
The next round will take place at the Silverstone circuit in Great Britain on 29 August.
also read
Anjum Chopra interview: 'Women's cricket in India needs to adopt a structure of its own'
Former India captain Anjum Chopra feels the women's cricket in India needs deep structural changes instead of surface-level tweaks for the senior team to reach the next level.
Australia spin legend Shane Warne tests positive for COVID-19, to self-isolate, says report
Warne, who is the head coach of The Hundred team London Spirits, and another unnamed member of management team have gone into self-isolation, a report in ESPNcricinfo said.
ATP Toronto Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Casper Ruud to move into semi-finals
A day after turning 23, the Greek world number three celebrated the birthday of his mother Julia, using the big day as inspiration on court.