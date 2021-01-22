MotoGP 2021 season to begin with two races in Qatar, pre-season testing to commence in first week of March

The two night races, both to be held at the Losail circuit on 28 March and 4 April, will be followed up by the Portuguese MotoGP at the Algarve International circuit on 18 April.

Paris: The 2021 MotoGP season will begin with two races in Qatar in March and April, the International Motorcycling Federation announced on Friday.

The two night races, both to be held at the Losail circuit on 28 March and 4 April, will be followed up by the Portuguese MotoGP at the Algarve International circuit on 18 April.

The Portugal race takes third spot on a provisional 19-race calendar after the Argentine and United States legs of the championship, initially scheduled for 11 April and 18 April, fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held in "the last quarter of 2021".

The schedule announced by the FIM finishes in Spain with the Valencia MotoGP on 14 November, with five more races planned than in last season's championship won by Suzuki rider Joan Mir.

Pre-season testing begins in over Losail over 3-4 March.

Provisional schedule for 2021 MotoGP season:

28 March: Qatar (Losail)

4 April: Qatar (Losail)

18 April: Portugal (Algarve)

2 May: Spain (Jerez)

16 May: France (Le Mans)

30 May: Italy (Mugello)

6 June: Catalonia, Spain (Barcelona)

20 June: Germany (Sachsenring)

27 June: Netherlands (Assen)

11 July: Finland (KymiRing)

15 August: Austria (Spielberg)

29 August: Great Britain (Silverstone)

12 September: Aragon, Spain (Alcaniz)

19 September: San Marino (Misano)

3 October: Japan (Motegi)

10 October: Thailand (Buriram)

24 October: Australia (Phillip Island)

31 October: Malaysia (Sepang)

14 November: Valencia, Spain (Ricardo Tormo)

Postponed GPs, new dates to be confirmed: Argentina (Termas de Río Hondo), United States (Austin)