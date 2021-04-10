MotoGP 2021: Honda's Marc Marquez set to return from injury at next weekend's Portuguese GP

Marquez fractured his right arm when he fell in the first Grand Prix of last season, an injury that required three bouts of surgery, the last in December.

Paris: Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he has finally recovered from the injuries that wiped out all of last season and will return at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday week.

ESTOY MUY FELIZ! Ayer pasé visita con los doctores y me dieron luz verde para volver a la competición. Han sido 9 meses difíciles, con momentos de incertidumbres y altibajos, y ahora, por fin, podré volver a disfrutar de mi pasión!

Nos vemos la próxima semana en Portimao!! 😁😁✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Z9Wqn0PEjD — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) April 10, 2021

"See you in Portimao next week," Honda's Spanish rider posted on Instagram on Saturday.

His Honda team confirmed their star rider was at last ready to ride.

"Marquez can resume competition, taking into account the reasonable risk associated with this sporting activity," Honda confirmed.