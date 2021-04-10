MotoGP 2021: Honda's Marc Marquez set to return from injury at next weekend's Portuguese GP
Marquez fractured his right arm when he fell in the first Grand Prix of last season, an injury that required three bouts of surgery, the last in December.
Paris: Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he has finally recovered from the injuries that wiped out all of last season and will return at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday week.
ESTOY MUY FELIZ! Ayer pasé visita con los doctores y me dieron luz verde para volver a la competición. Han sido 9 meses difíciles, con momentos de incertidumbres y altibajos, y ahora, por fin, podré volver a disfrutar de mi pasión!
Nos vemos la próxima semana en Portimao!! 😁😁✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Z9Wqn0PEjD
— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) April 10, 2021
"See you in Portimao next week," Honda's Spanish rider posted on Instagram on Saturday.
Marquez fractured his right arm when he fell in the first Grand Prix of last season, an injury that required three bouts of surgery, the last in December.
His Honda team confirmed their star rider was at last ready to ride.
"Marquez can resume competition, taking into account the reasonable risk associated with this sporting activity," Honda confirmed.
also read
Andy Murray reveals hopes of caddying on golf tour following retirement from tennis
The three-time Grand Slam winner, 33, told the Gentleman's Journal there was "crossover" between the two sports and he could make a difference.
ISSF honour for NRAI's Pawan Singh for his contribution to shooting
Singh, who was the competition manager in the recently-concluded World Cup held in Delhi, received the gold medal from the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) for his services towards the sport.
Former Indian table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni passes away aged 68 after succumbing to COVID-19
According to a media release, Kulkarni succumbed to COVID-19 and was earlier admitted for treatment to the Kaushalya Hospital.