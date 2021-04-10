Sports

MotoGP 2021: Honda's Marc Marquez set to return from injury at next weekend's Portuguese GP

Marquez fractured his right arm when he fell in the first Grand Prix of last season, an injury that required three bouts of surgery, the last in December.

Agence France-Presse April 10, 2021 15:01:40 IST
File image of Marc Marquez. AP Photo

Paris: Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he has finally recovered from the injuries that wiped out all of last season and will return at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday week.

"See you in Portimao next week," Honda's Spanish rider posted on Instagram on Saturday.

His Honda team confirmed their star rider was at last ready to ride.

"Marquez can resume competition, taking into account the reasonable risk associated with this sporting activity," Honda confirmed.

Updated Date: April 10, 2021 15:49:32 IST

