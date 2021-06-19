MotoGP 2021: Frenchman Johann Zarco claims German GP pole despite fall
Ducati-Pramac rider Zarco, currently second in the overall rankings, edged out compatriot and the championship leader so far this season, Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha.
Sachsenring: Despite a spectacular fall, Frenchman Johann Zarco landed his sixth MotoGP pole position of the season Saturday for the German Grand Prix.
Ducati-Pramac rider Zarco, currently second in the overall rankings, edged out compatriot and the championship leader so far this season, Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha.
Zarco fell after setting the fastest time but soon got to his feet.
Spain's Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro completes the front row of the grid for Sunday's race.
Six-time world champion Marc Marquez also qualified, taking a season's best fifth place as he comes back from a long injury absence.
He came in just behind Australian Ducati racer Jack Miller, currently third in the standings.
Catalan Grand Prix winner and Portuguese KTM rider Miguel Oliveira will complete the second row of the grid after placing sixth in qualifying.
"Everything worked out -- it's a great position to celebrate Veronika's birthday," beamed Zarco as he dedicated his showing to his partner.
Quartararo admitted to having endured "a spot of difficulty" but insisted he had found his overall rhythm.
also read
MotoGP: Italian team Gresini Racing to partner with Ducati for 2022, 2023 seasons
"From next year, Gresini Racing will again be an 'independent team' in MotoGP with Ducati," said a statement from the team which had from 2015 competed as Aprilia's factory-supported team.
MotoGP 2021: KTM's Miguel Oliveira holds off late surge from Johann Zarco to win Catalonia MotoGP
Australian Jack Miller took third after championship leader Fabio Quartararo was hit with a three-second penalty for straying off the track a few laps from the end.
MotoGP 2021: Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo claims season's fifth successive pole in Montmelo
Yamaha's French rider is joined on the front row of Sunday's race in Montmelo by Australian Jack Miller's Ducati and Johann Zarco on Ducati's satellite Pramac bike.