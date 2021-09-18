MotoGP 2021: Francesco Bagnaia sets new track record, claims pole for San Marino MotoGP
Ducati rider Bagnaia, who won his first GP at Aragon last weekend, posted a blistering best time of one minute, 31.065 seconds at Misano, finishing ahead of teammate Jack Miller and championship leader Fabio Quartararo.
Misano Adriatico: Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole for the San Marino MotoGP with a new track record time during Saturday's qualifying.
It was a second straight pole position for Italian Bagnaia as he aims to make it two wins in a row in front of home support on Sunday.
The 24-year-old trails Quartararo by 53 points in the overall standings.
Valentino Rossi continued his poor weekend on home turf after sliding off the track early in Q1, his second crash of the day in his penultimate visit to Misano before retiring at the end of the season.
The motorcycling legend will start from 23rd in the grid on Sunday, not what the motorcycling legend's 23,000 adoring fans at Misano would have wanted to see.
