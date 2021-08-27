Sports

MotoGP 2021: Fabio Quartararo tops both practice sessions despite dramatic fall

The 22-year-old French Yamaha rider hurt his left ankle when he slipped at turn eight at Silverstone.

August 27, 2021
File image of Fabio Quartararo. AP

World championship leader Fabio Quartararo swept to the top of the time charts in both practice sessions at the British MotoGP on Friday despite a dramatic fall.

Despite the pain, he still managed to reach the pits. Limping, he then continued his afternoon's pace-setting work.

"Nasty crash in FP2. Luckly I was able to get back on the bike fast and finish in a really good way," Quartararo tweeted.

The Frenchman clocked 1min 59.317sec ahead of Australia's Jack Miller on a Ducati and Spain's Jorge Martin of Ducati-Pramac.

The Hondas of Pol Espargaro and six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who crashed at 274km/h, were the next fastest.

Two favourites were absent from the crucial top 10 places — world champion Joan Mir on a Suzuki and Johann Zarco of Ducati-Pramac.

Times

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1:59.317, 2. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) at 0.512, 3. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 0.622, 4. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 0.718, 5. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.734, 6. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.785, 7. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.902, 8. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.998, 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 1.075, 10. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.083

