Sports

MotoGP 2021: Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia takes first pole of season in Qatar pipping Fabio Quartararo

Another Yamaha rider, Spaniard Maverick Vinales completed the front row after nudging out Italian veteran Valentino Rossi of Yamaha satellite team SRT, late in the session.

Agence France-Presse March 28, 2021 00:46:48 IST
MotoGP 2021: Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia takes first pole of season in Qatar pipping Fabio Quartararo

File image of Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia. AFP

Doha: Italian Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati grabbed the first pole position of the new MotoGP season in Qatar on Saturday after edging Frenchman Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha in qualifying.

Another Yamaha rider, Spaniard Maverick Vinales completed the front row after nudging out Italian veteran Valentino Rossi of Yamaha satellite team SRT, late in the session.

Australian Jack Miller (Ducati) and Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac) will also start from the second row.

After facing electrical difficulties with his Suzuki, reigning champion Joan Mir ended up 10th fastest.

 

Updated Date: March 28, 2021 00:46:48 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Former rugby, NFL star Jarryd Hayne found guilty of rape, to be sentenced on 6 May
Sports

Former rugby, NFL star Jarryd Hayne found guilty of rape, to be sentenced on 6 May

Hayne — best known outside Australia for a short-lived attempt to break into the NFL — was convicted on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in the New South Wales state District Court, officials said.

Former Italy international Daniele De Rossi to join national team's coaching set up until end of Euro 2021
Sports

Former Italy international Daniele De Rossi to join national team's coaching set up until end of Euro 2021

De Rossi, 37, will work as a technical collaborator until the end of the European championships from 11 June - 11 July, the FIGC said.

Former World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka Cricket for hiring 'garbage' foreign coaches
First Cricket News

Former World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka Cricket for hiring 'garbage' foreign coaches

Ranatunga said former national players such as his 1996 vice-captain Aravinda de Silva, as well as Mahela Jayawardene and Marvan Atapattu, were among the best batting coaches in the world.