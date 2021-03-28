MotoGP 2021: Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia takes first pole of season in Qatar pipping Fabio Quartararo

Another Yamaha rider, Spaniard Maverick Vinales completed the front row after nudging out Italian veteran Valentino Rossi of Yamaha satellite team SRT, late in the session.

Doha: Italian Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati grabbed the first pole position of the new MotoGP season in Qatar on Saturday after edging Frenchman Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha in qualifying.

Australian Jack Miller (Ducati) and Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac) will also start from the second row.

After facing electrical difficulties with his Suzuki, reigning champion Joan Mir ended up 10th fastest.