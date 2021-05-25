MotoGP 2021: Ducati's Australian rider Jack Miller signs contract extension until end of 2022
Miller, 26, joined the official Ducati team this season from the Pramac team, a Ducati satellite. He had signed for one year only, with an optional year for 2022 which has now been taken up.
Paris: Australian rider Jack Miller has extended his contract with Ducati for the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, the Italian team announced on Tuesday.
After a difficult start to the season, Miller came back strongly to win the last two races in Spain and France, putting him fourth in the championship with 64 points, 16 behind leader Fabio Quartararo.
"I am thrilled to be able to continue my adventure with the Ducati Lenovo Team also next season," said Miller in a statement.
"Wearing these colours is a great honour for me, and having been able to win the last two races on the Desmosedici GP is a real dream."
The sixth round of the season takes place at the Mugello circuit in Italy on Sunday.
