MotoGP 2020: Valentino Rossi set to miss out on Teruel GP after testing positive for COVID-19
The 41-year-old Rossi has to complete a 10-day quarantine and test negative before he can return to the circuits.
Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi's quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 means he will miss not only Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix but also next weekend's Grand Prix of Teruel, his Yamaha team said.
"Due to Italian law, Valentino Rossi will be unable to attend the Gran Premio de Teruel event," said a team statement.
The 41-year-old Italian has to complete a 10-day quarantine and test negative before he can return to the circuits.
Yamaha said that it would again not replace Valentino in Teruel, leaving Maverick Vinales to ride alone at the two races at MotorLand Aragon.
Michelin, which supplies MotoGP, also announced on Sunday that one of its technicians tested positive and was placed in isolation along with one of his colleagues.
Rossi was not the only rider forced to miss this weekend due to COVID-19.
In Moto3, young Italian Tony Arbolino must quarantine after coming into contact with a fellow passenger to Spain who tested positive for the virus.
Spaniard Jorge Martin, who rides in Moto2, missed two races n September after a positive test.
