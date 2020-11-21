MotoGP 2020: Portuguese Miguel Oliveira grabs maiden pole position in home race
Sunday's race, held in front of empty stands due to the pandemic, provides Morbidelli with a chance to clinch second place in the world championship behind Mir.
Portimao: Miguel Oliveira will start his home Portuguese Grand Prix from the front of the grid after emerging quickest in qualifying on Saturday to claim his maiden MotoGP pole.
The Portuguese KTM-Tech3 rider will be joined on the front row of the season-closer in Portimao by Franco Morbidelli and Australian Jack Miller.
Joan Mir's hopes of finishing with a flourish after claiming the world title last week appear slim after he failed to make it into Q2 which determines the make-up of the front four rows.
Oliveira, winner of the Styrian Grand Prix, said: "Every time I'm on the circuit I feel better and better and it's great to get my first pole here in Portugal."
