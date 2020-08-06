MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez ruled out of Czech Grand Prix after undergoing surgery on right arm
Márquez needed a second surgery on Monday after re-injuring his arm at home. Honda team manager Alberto Puig said on Thursday that Márquez damaged a titanium plate in his right humerus while trying to open a window in his house.
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez will not race in the Czech Grand Prix this weekend after undergoing another surgery on his right arm.
Márquez needed a second surgery on Monday after re-injuring his arm at home. Honda team manager Alberto Puig said on Thursday that Márquez damaged a titanium plate in his right humerus while trying to open a window in his house.
The Spaniard had the first surgery last month after crashing late in the Spanish GP. He tried to race at the Andalucia GP the following week but pulled out to avoid further risks.
Puig said it’s still unclear if Márquez will be fit to race in the races in Austria on 16 and 23 August.
“Only time will tell when he will be ready to race again,” Puig said.
Fabio Quartararo leads the MotoGP standings after winning the first two races since the series restarted.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
MotoGP 2020: Reigning champ Marc Márquez returns to circuit after surgery but won't race at Andalucia GP
Márquez injured his arm last Sunday when he crashed near the end of the Spanish GP, the first race since the coronavirus pandemic
MotoGP 2020: Fabio Quartararo cruises to his second consecutive victory of season at Andalucia Grand Prix
Quartararo cruised to victory a week after earning his maiden MotoGP race in Jerez de la Frontera. The 21-year-old Yamaha rider opened a 10-point lead over Maverick Viñales in the championship standings.
MotoGP: Marc Marquez declared fit to race in Andalucia Grand Prix despite broken arm
Márquez was hurt after crashing hard near the end of last Sunday's race in Jerez de la Frontera, which marked MotoGP's first grand prix since the coronavirus pandemic struck.