MotoGP 2020: Johann Zarco pips Fabio Quartararo to claim surprise Czech GP pole
Ducati-Avintia rider Zarco shut out his French compatriot who won the opening two rounds of the coronavirus-curtailed season from pole for Yamaha's satellite SRT team.
Brno, Czech Republic: Johann Zarco claimed a surprise pole for this weekend's Czech MotoGP on Saturday three hundredths of a second ahead of championship leader Fabio Quartararo.
The Ducati-Avintia rider shut out his French compatriot who won the opening two rounds of the coronavirus-curtailed season from pole for Yamaha's satellite SRT team.
"I can't believe it that I got pole position," he said.
"Beginning of qualifying, the first tyre, with the warmth, it was a bit too much and I couldn't go as fast as I did this morning. On the second tyre I finally managed better my gap with the rider I was following.
Yessssssss. Pole position for @JohannZarco1 at the #CzechGP pic.twitter.com/cb7abGCwqn
— Esponsorama Racing (@realeavintia) August 8, 2020
"I'm just so happy. I need to use this good position to start well tomorrow," he added.
Quartararo's team-mate Franco Morbidelli will start in third for Sunday's race in Brno with seven-time champion Valentino Rossi in 10th and Andrea Dovizioso back in 18th.
World champion Marc Marquez continues to be absent as he recovers from another bout of surgery on the arm he broke in a first race crash of the campaign.
Zarco, 30, who left KTM in the middle of last season due to poor results, was claiming his sixth MotoGP pole.
Youngster Quartararo leads second-placed Maverick Vinales, who starts fifth at the Masaryk Circuit, by 10 points with 12 races of the campaign to go.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Formula 1 2020, British GP: From Hamilton's dramatic win to Leclerc’s unexpected podium, talking points form race
Lewis Hamilton secured his 87th career victory At British GP despite a tyre failure on last lap but Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz tumbled out of the points during closing laps due to similar issues.
Formula 1 2020: Toto Wolff says Mercedes ‘victims’ in proposed F1 commercial deal
The teams have been asked to sign up to show their agreement with the proposed new terms, which intend to deliver a more equitable distribution of F1's revenue, by 12 August.
Formula 1 2020: Sergio Perez the only positive case inside our 'main bubble', F1 confirms
The Racing Point driver missed last weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for the coronavirus and did the same this week, following an overnight test Thursday.