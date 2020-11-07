MotoGP 2020: Jack Miller tops practice ahead of European MotoGP qualifying, Valentino Rossi returns
Seven-time world MotoGP champion Rossi made his comeback for Yamaha having missed back-to-back races at MotorLand Aragon last month after testing positive for COVID-19.
Valencia: Australian Jack Miller heads into European MotoGP qualifying topping the combined practice timesheets after a wet track on Saturday made life difficult for riders in the third session which marked Valentino Rossi's return.
The seven-time world MotoGP champion made his comeback for Yamaha having missed back-to-back races at MotorLand Aragon last month after testing positive for COVID-19 .
The 41-year-old was cleared on Friday to compete following two negative tests.
He got the green light to return to the MotoGP 'bubble' too late for Friday's opening two sessions in which Ducati rider Miller set the fastest lap.
After rain overnight, conditions on Saturday proved impossible for anyone to dislodge Miller.
Johann Zarco did best of all on the slippery circuit ahead of Rossi's teammate Maverick Vinales, who must start Sunday's race from the pitlane as punishment for exceeding the number of engine changes.
With three races of the season remaining, Joan Mir heads the battle to succeed Marc Marquez as world champion.
Suzuki's Mir, winless in MotoGP, leads the standings by 14 points from Fabio Quartararo, with both riders sneaking into the practice top 10 and a direct ticket to Q2.
The two fastest riders from Q1 go on to Q2 which determines the make-up of the front four rows of the grid for Sunday's latest instalment in this coronavirus -truncated campaign.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Astana Open: John Millman claims debut ATP title with straight sets win over Adrian Mannarino
The 31-year-old's career milestone came at his third appearance in an ATP final after Tokyo in 2019 and Budapest the season before.
Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home after mild symptoms
The 29-year-old Halep made the announcement on Twitter, four weeks after she was knocked out of the French Open as top seed by Iga Swiatek, who went on to claim the title won by Halep in 2018.
Khabib Nurmagomedov: The Eagle soars away after thoroughly dominating Mixed Martial Arts
Nurmagomedov has not only paved the way for future Dagestani-Russian athletes in Mixed Martial Arts, but has also shown that a fighter with an uncompromising work ethic and a measured and respectful persona can make it to the top of the mountain in an age of showmanship.