MotoGP 2020: Franco Morbidelli wins maiden race at San Marino as Andrea Dovizioso takes championship lead
Yamaha SRT's Morbidelli, who started second on the grid, overtook pole sitter Maverick Vinales on the first lap and never relinquished his lead
Misano Adriatico: Franco Morbidelli charged to his first ever MotoGP win on Sunday as Andrea Dovizioso capitalised on Fabio Quartararo crashing out of the San Marino race to take the championship lead.
Italian Morbidelli's dominated at Misano Adriatico and finished ahead of countryman Francesco Bagnaia, riding for Ducati-Pramac, and Suzuki's Spanish rider Joan Mir in his maiden victory in motorcycling's elite class.
"I don't know how it feels, I still have to process everything," he told BT Sport.
"It's a good thing, a good feeling. I'm very happy, I'm enjoying the moment now. The only thing I can say is thanks to my team, to my people, all the people that have been working with me."
Yamaha SRT's Morbidelli, 25, who started second on the grid, overtook pole sitter Maverick Vinales on the first lap and never relinquished his lead, finishing over two seconds ahead of Bagnaia on a great day for Italian riders in front of a limited crowd on home soil.
Fellow Italian Dovizioso finished back in seventh but his nine points put him six ahead of Frenchman and pre-race leader Quartararo, who scored nothing after first coming off the track on lap eight and again later in the race when already well off the pace.
Dovizioso is also 12 points ahead of Australian Jack Miller, who finished a place behind the Ducati rider, after six Grands Prix.
The 34-year-old will now be eyeing his first MotoGP championship after finishing behind six-time champ Marc Marquez, who is out for the rest of the 2020 campaign due to breaking his arm in the opening race, in each of the last three seasons.
The only negative for the home crowd, the first to be allowed to watching racing live this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, was Valentino Rossi failing to grab his 200th MotoGP podium after he was overtaken by Mir on the final lap to finish in fourth.
Rossi disciples dominate Moto2
Rossi will have been cheered by his half-brother Luca Marini extending his lead at the top of the Moto2 standings to 17 points with his fifth win in seven races this season.
Marini took advantage of his main rival and compatriot Enea Bastianini finishing third to strengthen his grip on the championship.
The 23-year-old started on pole after American Remy Gardner retired from the race after breaking his hand and foot in the warm-up and crossed the line 0.799sec ahead of another Italian, teammate Marco Bezzecchi.
"It's a big win. Without doubt my best race. I'm going to party tonight but not with too many people," said Marini.
Both Marini and Bezzecchi race for the Sky Racing "VR46" team owned by Rossi, and Bezzecchi is third in the championship, 27 points behind Marini after moving above Spaniard Jorge Martin, who could not race following a positive coronavirus test.
John McPhee fired himself back into contention in the Moto3 championship after winning earlier and closing in on overall leader Albert Arenas, who crashed out.
Briton McPhee is third in the standings, 14 points behind Arenas, after surging to the front from 17th place on the Moto3 starting grid and pipping Japanese rider Ai Ogura, who had started in pole position, by 0.037sec.
"It was a crazy race. Starting 17th on the grid was very difficult," said the Scot.
"When I found myself around 12th position I said to myself, 'I'm not going to stop there' and I kept pushing."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
PGA Tour Championship: Dustin Johnson rediscovers driving form to seize five-stroke lead after third round
The 36-year-old American is chasing his first PGA playoff crown and third victory since the tour returned from a three-month coronavirus shutdown in June, standing on 19-under after 54 holes at East Lake in Atlanta.
Former world champion Johannes Vetter records second-best javelin throw in history at Poland meet
At the Continental Tour Gold level event in Chorzow, 27-year-old Vetter, who won gold at the 2017 worlds in London, came to less than a metre of three-time Olympic champion Jan Zelezny's 1996 world record of 98.48m.
Coronavirus-delayed Lanka Premier League to begin in mid-November, says Sri Lanka Cricket
The 23-match Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from 14 November to 6 December, with matches in Dambulla, Kandy and Hambantota.