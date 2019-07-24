MotoGP 2019: Three-time champion Jorge Lorenzo set to return in British GP after fracturing two vertebrae in crash

Paris: Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will return for the British Grand Prix on 25 August after fracturing two spinal vertebrae during a horrific crash last month, his Honda team said Wednesday.

The Spanish 32-year-old fractured his T6 and T8 vertebraes after sliding out during opening practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on 28 June, bouncing into four somersaults and hitting the gravel behind his bike.

"Jorge Lorenzo and the Repsol Honda Team have agreed it is best for Lorenzo to miss both the Czech and Austrian rounds to continue his recovery and avoid any further risk of injury," Honda said in a statement.

"Lorenzo's condition has improved but he is still in some pain and his movement on a bike remains restricted."

He will be replaced by German Stefan Bradl for the Czech Grand Prix on 4 August and Austrian Grand Prix on 11 August.

Lorenzo, who won the world title in 2010, 2012, and 2015, has had a difficult start to the season with numerous falls.

He is currently 16th in the MotoGP driver rankings, with his best result 19 points and 11th place in the French Grand Prix. His teammate Marc Marquez is leading the rankings with 185 points and five wins.