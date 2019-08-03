MotoGP 2019: Championship leader Marc Marquez clinches sixth pole of season in tricky conditions at Czech Moto Grand Prix

Brno, Czech Republic: Spain's Honda rider Marc Marquez, five-time world champion and current championship leader, will start the Czech Moto Grand Prix in Brno on pole after heading Saturday's qualifying.

It was a sixth pole of the season for Marquez, who finished 2.524sec ahead of Australian Jack Miller (Ducati), with KTM rider Johann Zarco in third for Sunday's race.

In difficult weather conditions at the end of the second session, Marquez was the first to dare to change tyres to deal with the rain.

"I took all the risks, even if my team wasn't happy about it," he told French broadcaster Canal+.

Frenchman Zarco, 17th in the overall standings, claimed his first top 10 start of the season.

"It's an ultra-difficult period and this type of result lifts my spirits," he said.

"I don't know if it means if I can win but it shows I can feel I still have the ability to do so," he added.

Marquez has notched up five victories from the nine races of this 19-race season and sits 58 points clear of Italian Andrea Dovizioso, who won in Brno last season.

The 26-year-old has chalked up two wins at the Czech circuit, in 2013 and 2017, and last year finished third behind the Ducati's Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo, who has since become his teammate at Honda.

The grand prix is due to start at 14h00 local time (12h00 GMT) with the weather forecasters warning further rain and storms during the race.