'Motivation for all of us': Twitterati salute Sania Mirza for her Hobart International title win on comeback

Sports FP Sports Jan 18, 2020 15:16:18 IST

  • Sania Mirza, with her partner Nadiia Kichenok, won the doubles title at Hobart International, her first tournament since giving birth to son

  • They defeated Chinese pair Peng Shuai and Shuai Zhang 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Hobart International

  • It was Sania's 42nd WTA doubles title and her first since Brisbane International trophy in 2017

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza capped her return to the sport with the WTA Hobart International trophy on Saturday.

Sania clinched the doubles title with partner Nadiia Kichenok as they defeated Peng Shuai and Shuai Zhang in the final. The Chinese pair went down 4-6, 4-6 in the hard-fought match.

This is Sania's first tournament since she gave birth to son Izhaan. It is also her 42nd WTA doubles title. The 33-year-old had skipped the entire 2018 and 2019 seasons and was playing competitive tennis for the first time since 2017.

As expected, Sania was extremely delighted with the final victory. "I couldn't have asked for a better comeback. It's extremely special for me to be here with my baby. I never imagined I would be competing at the highest level (again). I feel extremely grateful and privileged," said Sania at the trophy presentation ceremony.

But not only Saina, even her admirers were equally ecstatic as they expressed their happiness on Twitter.

'Motivation for all of us'

Updated Date: Jan 18, 2020 15:16:18 IST

