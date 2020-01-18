'Motivation for all of us': Twitterati salute Sania Mirza for her Hobart International title win on comeback

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza capped her return to the sport with the WTA Hobart International trophy on Saturday.

Sania clinched the doubles title with partner Nadiia Kichenok as they defeated Peng Shuai and Shuai Zhang in the final. The Chinese pair went down 4-6, 4-6 in the hard-fought match.

This is Sania's first tournament since she gave birth to son Izhaan. It is also her 42nd WTA doubles title. The 33-year-old had skipped the entire 2018 and 2019 seasons and was playing competitive tennis for the first time since 2017.

As expected, Sania was extremely delighted with the final victory. "I couldn't have asked for a better comeback. It's extremely special for me to be here with my baby. I never imagined I would be competing at the highest level (again). I feel extremely grateful and privileged," said Sania at the trophy presentation ceremony.

But not only Saina, even her admirers were equally ecstatic as they expressed their happiness on Twitter.

Congratulations San, what a terrific comeback and a start to 2020 @MirzaSania 🏆🏆🏆 — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) January 18, 2020

Well done @MirzaSania on your magnificent comeback. You make us proud. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 18, 2020

To win a title on comeback is nothing short of sensational. Brilliant from @MirzaSania many congrats. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 18, 2020

'Motivation for all of us'

Congratulations @MirzaSania di you are a big motivation for all of us. https://t.co/dUNGs4JuOc — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) January 18, 2020

Congratulations @MirzaSania on winning the🏆 WTA Hobart International title with #nadiakichenok.. that’s the power of a strong woman💪🏾 #SaniaMirza — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 18, 2020

the moms are making a statement in the new season, @serenawilliams winning in Auckland and now @MirzaSania in Hobart! Champion stuff 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/nXaiA4jPR1 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 18, 2020

