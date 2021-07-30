The affordable powerhouse

This phone features a speedy Snapdragon 750 5G chip and boasts impressive features at a low price point. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and an internal memory of 128GB, it has you covered for speed and storage. You can effortlessly capture memories in high quality with this phone's outstanding 64MP camera. Its other features include a 3.5mm headphones jack, dual sim slots, a large and bright screen, and a built-in voice assistant.

For premium features at a pocket-friendly price, this phone offers terrific value.

Ideal for gaming

Designed for performance, this phone delivers results that will leave you in awe. It features an octa-core processor that uses LiquidCool technology and performs at speeds of up to 3.4GHz. Perfect for fast-paced gaming and memory-intensive apps, it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen and 6GB of RAM. You won't have to worry about battery life as it ships with a power-efficient 4520mAh battery that also supports fast charging. What’s more, with this phone's 48MP triple camera setup, you can record stunning visuals in 4K resolution.

For an efficient and speedy smartphone, buy this one.

For work and play

From the pioneers of 5G smartphone technology, you won't have to doubt this phone’s quality and build. If speed and effortless multitasking are what you crave, you'll love that it comes loaded with a generous 8GB of RAM and a blazingly fast octa-core 5G chipset. A stellar feature of this phone is its 6.6-inch AMOLED screen that produces bright visuals with crisp clarity. We also found its size comfortable to use for everything from video calls and gaming to editing documents and spreadsheets on the go.

Buy this phone if you're looking for a reliable all-rounder.

High-performance and fashionable option

Equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED screen, 120GB of storage, a superior 48MP camera, and sporting bold curves, this attractively designed phone really packs a punch. With 8GB of RAM and an additional 3GB of extended memory, you'll find multitasking and switching between several apps effortless and lag-free. A feature we love is that it supports 66W flash charging. This means you can completely charge its battery in a mere 30 minutes.

If you're looking for an excellent smartphone with an ideal balance of style and performance, choose this one.