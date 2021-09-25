Moselle Open: Hubert Hurkacz beats former World No 1 Andy Murray to enter semi-finals
Poland's Hurkacz, who beat Roger Federer on his way to the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, won 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.
Former world number one Andy Murray's hopes of making a first ATP semi-final in two years were ended by top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the last-eight in Metz on Friday.
"Andy is an unbelievable competitor, he has achieved so much throughout his career," Hurkacz said.
"He is coming back from a tough injury and playing at a very high level, so he is amazing and you can be inspired by his results."
Three-time major winner Murray was playing in his first quarter-final since winning the Antwerp title in October 2019.
The 34-year-old, who has undergone two hip surgeries in the last three years, is now down at 113 in the world.
For Hurkacz, it was a second win this year over Murray following his victory in Cincinnati last month.
The 24-year-old will next face Peter Gojowczyk after the German moved past American Marcos Giron 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
