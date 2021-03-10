More Than A Game podcast: Reflections on mind-boggling ISL semis, final preview and Goa, NorthEast United's season reviews

In the latest episode of More Than A Game podcast, we relive the thrilling ISL semi-finals, preview the upcoming grand finale and reflect on the odd-defying campaigns of FC Goa and NorthEast United FC.

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season has one more game left, the all-important final. Antonio Habas-led ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) would take on League Winners Shield champion and Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC in the final on 13 March at Fatorda Stadium.

Mumbai and ATKMB were the best sides in the league stage and it's not a surprise to see them in the final. However, FC Goa and NorthEast United respectively put up a tough fight in the semi-finals, making all four matches a thrilling affair.

Mumbai edged Goa 6-5 in a mind-boggling penalty shootout after the two-leg tie finished on 2-2 aggregate after the normal time. On the other hand, NorthEast's Luis Machado missed a penalty in the 81st minute of the second leg as ATKMB qualified with a 3-2 aggregate win.

In the latest episode of More Than A Game — Firstpost Sports' football podcast — we discuss the rip-roaring action-packed semi-finals that surpassed its expectations. We preview the grand finale which would give us the 2020-21 season's champion. We take a look at the area of concerns for both ATKMB and Mumbai, talk about where the final can be won and lost while also making our predictions.

The guests on the show were Firstpost's Anish Anand and former sports journalist Tanay Apte.

We also discuss the 2020-21 campaigns of Goa and NorthEast as they big goodbye to the ongoing season. NorthEast with one of the smallest budgets and Goa despite all the squad overhaul defied all the odds to reach the play-offs while playing some of the best football.