More Than A Game Podcast: Premier League Team of the Season, Harry Kane's future and more
In this episode of More Than A Game, we look at our picks for Premier League Team of the Season and discuss the futures of some high-profile names who could be making big moves.
Despite the fact that Manchester City had the 2020/21 Premier League title wrapped up long ago, the closing day of the Premier League brought more than its fair share of drama, as Chelsea managed to seal qualification for the Champions League despite losing to Aston Villa, while Leicester missed out after being beaten by Tottenham. In spite of their terrible mid-season form and rotten luck with injuries, former champions Liverpool managed to finish in third place, after leapfrogging Chelsea and Leicester with a win over Crystal Palace.
With all of the fixtures of this season played, Aadi Nair, Anish Anand and PN Vishnu discuss their picks for the Premier League Team of the Season with Tanuj Lakhina in the latest edition of the More Than a Game podcast. We also take a quick look at the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Gareth Bale, all of whom could make some major moves in the impending future, and discuss what the rest of the Premier League's big six need to do in order to catch up to this masterful Manchester City side.
