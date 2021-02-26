More Than A Game Podcast: ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC battle for league supremacy and most impressive Indian youngsters

In this episode, we preview the games that would decide the ISL 2020-21 League Winners Shield champion and the playoff teams.

In the latest episode of Firstpost's football Podcast — More Than A Game — we preview the season-defining games from Matchday 22 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season.

There are three games in the final Matchday that will decide League Winners Shield winner and playoff teams.

Firstpost's Anish Anand and former Times of India and Sportstar journalist Tanay Apte were the guests on the show.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently at the top of the league table with 40 points from 19 games. They are closely followed by Mumbai City FC who have 37 points from 19 matches. Both the teams face each other on Sunday and the victorious side would not only win the League Winners Shield but would also book the AFC Champions League Group Stage spot for next season.

For the remaining two playoff spots, we are seeing a three-way battle between NorthEast United FC (30 points from 19 games), FC Goa (30 points from 19 games) and Hyderabad FC (28 points from 19 games).

NorthEast take on Kerala Blasters on Friday and a single point from that game would be enough for Khalid Jamil's side to reach the semi-finals. Goa take on Hyderabad in their last match and the winner of that game would reach the playoffs.

We also pick the Indian youngsters that have impressed us the most this season with their impressive performances.