'Morbi bridge collapse gives example of BJP's misgovernance in Gujarat': Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at BJP over the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

Owaisi said, “Whatever happened in Morbi is unfortunate and gives example of BJP’s misgovernance in Gujarat.”

“Due to the misgovernance of BJP in Gujarat, many people lost lives during Covid. There is inflation, businesses have been affected. We’re trying that minorities, Dalits and tribals should have a voice and leadership. We’ll raise these issues for the Gujarat polls,” added Owaisi.

At least 135 people including children were killed after a 140-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river on 30 October.

The bridge was reopened to the public after being renovated less than a week before the mishap.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a “detailed and extensive” probe into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.

