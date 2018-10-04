You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Monterrey Challenger: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan-Marcelo Alavero cruise through to quarters; Leander Paes advances

Sports Press Trust of India Oct 04, 2018 20:45:35 IST

New Delhi: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan put behind a tiring 34-hour long journey to start his temporary partnership with Marcelo Alavero with a facile win at the Monterrey Challenger in Mexico where veteran Leander Paes also advanced to the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (L) returns a shot to Purav Raja and Divij Sharan of India during the final men's doubles match at the Chennai Open Tennis Championship in Chennai on January 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ARUN SANKAR

File image of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. AFP/Arun Sankar

The left-hander and his partner from El Salvador came out 6-2 7-6(5) winners against Adrian Menendez-Maceiras from Spain and Mark Vervoort from the Netherlands in the opening round of the $150,000 hardcourt tournament.

Jeevan flew to Mexico from Chengdu in China where he reached the final but had to reschedule his tickets from Japan, from where flights were affected due to bad weather.

Jeevan will play with Aravelo in a few tournaments as his regular partner Austin Krajicek is busy with family commitments.

The third seeds next face Paolo Lorenzi and Luis David Martinez, who beat local wild card pair of Luis Patino and Gerardo Lopez Villasenor 6-3 6-3 in 62 minutes.

In the top half of the draw, top-seeded pair of Paes and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela overcame fighting Spaniards David Ferrer and Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 in 62 minutes.

They next face Ariel Behar and Roberto Quiroz, who knocked out Austrian team of Gerald and Jurgen Melzer 6-4 4-6 11-9 in their opening round.


Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 20:45 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores