Monte Carlo Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas claims first Masters 1000 title without dropping a set
Tsitsipas won his last title in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille — just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set, beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday for his first title this year and sixth overall.
Fourth-seeded Tsitsipas was in dominant form as he edged 4-3 ahead of the sixth-seeded Russian in their career meetings, having also beaten him on clay last year in the French Open quarter-finals.
The 22-year-old Greek won his last title in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille — just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 23-year-old Rublev was aiming for his second title of the year, his first at Masters level and ninth overall. He had produced an audacious display to defeat record 11-time champion Rafael Nadal on Friday, and further confirm why he is one of the rising stars of tennis.
After winning the ATP Cup with Russia, Rublev reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and then won the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam last month for his fourth title in seven months. Since Rotterdam, he’s reached four consecutive semifinals, including Monte Carlo.
But he couldn't even get a break point against Tsitsipas.
also read
Monte Carlo Masters: World No 13 Gael Monfils pulls out of event due to calf injury
Monfils, the runner-up in Monte Carlo to Rafael Nadal in 2016, was scheduled to face Pablo Andujar in the first round.
Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal 'not worried' about COVID-19 infection after Daniil Medvedev practice
Nadal was not considered a close contact of Medvedev, and therefore not required to quarantine, allowing him to pursue a 12th Monte Carlo title.
Monte Carlo Masters: Relaxed Rafael Nadal 'ready' to chase 12th title in Monaco
Rafa Nadal is aiming for a 12th Masters title in the principality ahead of his pursuit of a 14th French Open success and a record 21st Grand Slam.