Mohun Bagan Day: US stock exchange NASDAQ displays club crest, colours on Times Square billboard

Mohun Bagan Day is observed every year on 29 July since 2001 to mark Mohun Bagan's victory over the East Yorkshire Regiment in the IFA Shield finals on the same day in the year 1911.

On the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day, the billboard of US stock exchange NASDAQ in Times Square featured the colours and crest of the Indian football club.

Sharing the photos on social media, the official handle of Mohun Bagan wrote that these pictures were a “testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league.”

Wishing supporters a Happy Mohun Bagan Day, the club also said that this was a "huge day for all the Mariners".

The Mohun Bagan Day is observed every year on 29 July since 2001 to mark Mohun Bagan's victory over the East Yorkshire Regiment in the IFA Shield finals on the same day in the year 1911. The match was legendary as it sparked the defiance shown by colonized Indians against the British and gave birth to the 'immortal eleven.'

The day is observed by the Kolkata-based club annually with great fervour. But this year, the festivities will be conducted online due to the COVID-19 situation. Several great players who have played for Mohun Bagan will deliver speeches, and other events will be broadcast live on the social media sites of the club.

The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!! Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !!#JoyMohunBagan #MohunBaganDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vA5z8ia92T — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 28, 2020

The former players, who have made significant contributions to the team and other sports, are also awarded the Mohun Bagan Ratna on this day. This year, former hockey player Gurbux Singh and former Bengal cricketer Palash Nandy will be conferred with the awards.

Founded in 1889, Mohun Bagan is still going strong, winning the 2019-20 I-League with four games to spare.

This is their second I-League win after lifting the trophy in the 2014-15 season.

Mohun Bagan also announced a merger with Indian Super League (ISL) club Kolkata ATK FC. In the next season, Mohun Bagan will be called ATK-Mohun Bagan and will be able to play in the ISL.