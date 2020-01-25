You are here:
Mohammed Hussamuddin advances to 57kg final at Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament; Sonia Lather bags bronze medal

Sports Press Trust of India Jan 25, 2020 00:14:51 IST

Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) advanced to the final, courtesy a walkover but former world silver-winner Sonia Lather (57kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday.

Representational image. Getty Images

Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Hussamuddin went past Ukraine's Mykola Butsenko without having to step inside the ring as his opponent conceded the bout because of a hand injury. Hussamuddin had won a silver medal in the 2017 edition of the event.

However, Lather went down to Ukraine's Lullia Tsyplakova in the semi-finals. The two-time Asian silver-winner lost 2-3 to end with a bronze medal at the event's 71st edition.

The tournament features more than 200 boxers from over 30 countries and is a season-opener in the European boxing calendar.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 00:14:51 IST

