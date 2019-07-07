Mohammad Salahuddin clinches triple jump gold medal at Qasanov Memorial Meet

Almaty (Kazakhstan): Indian track and field athletes won four medals, including two gold, on the second and final day of the Qasanov Memorial Meet here on Sunday.
Mohammad Salahuddin won a gold in men's triple jump event with a personal best effort of 16.64m while compatriot Mohd. Zuber took the Silver in 16.21m.
Sahil Silwal added another gold to India's kitty by winning the men's javelin throw event with a personal best effort of 77.40m while Rohit Yadav bagged the silver by sending the spear to a distance of 75.36m.
On the first day on Saturday, the Indians had won six medals, including three gold.
India's total tally from the two-day meet stood at 5 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 20:33:12 IST