Mohammad Salahuddin clinches triple jump gold medal at Qasanov Memorial Meet

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 07, 2019 20:33:12 IST

Almaty (Kazakhstan): Indian track and field athletes won four medals, including two gold, on the second and final day of the Qasanov Memorial Meet here on Sunday.

Mohammad Salahuddin won a gold in men's triple jump event with a personal best effort of 16.64m while compatriot Mohd. Zuber took the Silver in 16.21m.

Sahil Silwal added another gold to India's kitty by winning the men's javelin throw event with a personal best effort of 77.40m while Rohit Yadav bagged the silver by sending the spear to a distance of 75.36m.

On the first day on Saturday, the Indians had won six medals, including three gold.

India's total tally from the two-day meet stood at 5 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 20:33:12 IST

