Mohammad Anas sets new men's 400m national record of 45.21 seconds at Kladno Memorial Athletics Meet

New Delhi: Mohammad Anas bettered his own national record in men's 400m race while winning gold with an effort of 45.21 seconds at the Kladno Memorial Athletics Meet at Kladno, Czech Republic on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Anas won an easy race as he finished nearly one second ahead of silver winner Omelko Rafal (46.19) of Poland. Anas' earlier national record time stood at 45.24 seconds which he recorded last year.

In the women's 400m, V K Vismaya clocked her personal best of 52.54 seconds. Saritaben was third with 53.37.

In the XXII International Memorial Competition in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Indians also bagged 6 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze, with national record holder M Sreeshankar winning the long jump event with a creditable 7.97m.

The other gold winners are: Archana in 100m (11.74 sec), Harsh Kumar in 400m (46.76 sec), Lili Das in 1500m (4:19.05), Sahil Silwal in javelin throw (78.50m), women's 4x100 relay (45.81 sec).

