Mohamed Salah to miss Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to persistent ankle niggle

Johannesburg: African superstar Mohamed Salah will not play for Egypt against Kenya on Thursday in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying because of a lingering ankle injury.

The 27-year-old forward was hurt against Leicester City last month and despite making several subsequent appearances for Liverpool, is suffering from a slight discomfort in his left ankle.

Egyptian media reported that after Salah travelled from England to Mediterranean city Alexandria, national squad medical staff ruled him out of the Group G clash.

He will also miss the away fixture against the Comoros in Moroni next Monday. Salah wore a protective boot on his left foot as he watched his Pharaohs teammates prepare in Alexandria to face the Harambee Stars at the 87,000-capacity Borg el Arab Stadium.

The absence of 2017 and 2018 African Footballer of the Year Salah is a major blow as Egypt rely heavily on him for goals.

Egypt have won the Cup of Nations a record seven times, twice more than Cameroon, but flopped as hosts of the 2019 tournament, losing to South Africa in the last 16.

Togo complete Group G and the top two finishers after a six-round mini-league qualify for the 24-nation finals in Cameroon.