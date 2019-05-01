Modern-day women's tennis needs 'big rivalries' to motivate young players, says seven-time Grand Slam winner Justine Henin

New Delhi: Fierce rivalries are key for the growth of any sport and seven-time Grand Slam winner Justine Henin laments that women's tennis lacks iconic tussles such as between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the men's circuit.

In the past year, women's tennis has seen four different Grand Slam champions and Henin believes this inconsistency is not good for the sport. Henin says modern-day women tennis needs rivalries since it is crucial to motivate youngsters.

"We need big names in women's tennis, big rivalries, to give motivation to young girls to play. If you see so many different players are winning, you cannot identify yourself to anyone," Henin said.

"Young girls are watching the player almost every week. It is very important to have a face. It has been a very strange season, all the tournaments have been won by different players. We miss that consistency. Inconsistency is not good for the sport," she added.

Henin herself was one half of a fierce rivalry with compatriot Kim Clijsters, with the latter leading just marginally 13-12 on head-to-head. While it was often reported that the two didn't share a good relationship, Henin said that was never the case and she has always been on good terms with Clijsters.

"Kim and I we never had any problem. We had some rage on court but it was necessary for the game. Several times it was the press creating the concurrence. We don't especially see each other but we text and talk more about the kids. I think the rivalry helped both of us to be better players. I always say I would never be the player have been if Kim wasn't there at that time," she said.

The former world number one from Belgium was in Delhi to attend the fifth edition of the Roland-Garros Junior wild card Series where Mann Maulik Shah and Shaikh Humera emerged as champions.

Simona Halep will begin the defence of her campaign in the Roland Garros in less than a month and Henin believes the Romanian will be the favourite as she has a complete game, required for success on clay.

"It will be interesting to see Simona Halep defend her title for the first time in the Grand Slam. I like her game, the way she plays specially on clay. You have to be a complete player, be patient, be mentally tough to win on clay. She has been the most consistent player so far. I think she is going to be the favourite," she said.

The four time French open champion is now the ambassador of Roland Garros and the slam undoubtedly has a special place in Henin's heart.

"Roland Garros is in my heart, it's in my body. Whenever I go there, even now I feel there is something for me. It's connected to my history. My first connection towards tennis has been at the Roland Garros. I feel at home there. Roland Garros would be tough for me to miss," she added.

Several of her contemporaries have dawned the coaches hat but Henin said she still has to learn a lot and may head in that direction someday.

"Being a coach is an all together different profession because it's not you who has to play, but the player you are coaching. You have to invest a lot. You need to travel 30-35 weeks which, for me, is currently not possible. I give advises to players at my academy and I work closely with my academies coaches to learn from them. Right now, I am not in a condition to become a coach. But, I have not closed the door for it in the future," she said.

