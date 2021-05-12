MMA superstar Conor McGregor named sporting world's highest-paid athlete in 2020 by Forbes
The bulk of the former plumber's pay packet came via his successful business activities, which included the sale of his Proper Twelve whiskey brand.
Los Angeles: Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor was the sporting world's highest-paid athlete in 2020, raking in around $180 million with earnings boosted by commercial ventures, a Forbes report showed Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Irishman only fought once in 2020, earning around $22 million from his victory over Donald Cerrone in January.
The bulk of the former plumber's pay packet — an estimated $158 million — came via his successful business activities, which included the sale of his Proper Twelve whiskey brand.
McGregor was one of only four athletes to earn more than $100 million in 2020, according to the Forbes annual list of sport's highest earners.
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was second on the list with $130 million in earnings, followed by Juventus idol Cristiano Ronaldo with $120 million.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was ranked fourth on the list with $107.5 million.
The bulk of Prescott's earnings came via a $66 million signing bonus agreed when he inked a $160 million contract extension with the iconic NFL franchise.
LeBron James came in fifth with $96.5 million after a year that saw him lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals crown.
Some $65 million of James' earnings came from endorsements and other off-the-court activities.
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian striker Neymar was sixth on the list with $95 million.
Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, meanwhile, continued to make the top 10 despite playing only one tournament in 2020. The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion earned most of his $90 million from endorsements.
Formula One star Lewis Hamilton ($82 million), NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ($76 million) and NBA Brooklyn Nets ace Kevin Durant ($75 million) rounded out the top 10.
