MLS: Wayne Rooney's DC United defeat defending champions Atlanta United in rain-hit season opener

Washington: Paul Arriola and Luciano Acosta scored while former England star Wayne Rooney picked up an assist Sunday as DC United defeated reigning Major League Soccer champion Atlanta United 2-0.

A steady rain drenched the players in the American capital in the 2019 season opener for both clubs.

US striker Paul Arriola scored seconds into first-half stoppage time after a Rooney cross and Acosta's left-footed shot that squirted through defenders.

The ball landed in front of Arriola, who blasted home his ninth career MLS goal for a 1-0 DC United half-time lead.

Argentine midfielder Acosta gave DC United a 2-0 edge in the 58th minute right-footing a bouncing shot to the left of Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan, the American netminder caught moving in the opposite direction.

Atlanta won the 2018 title in only the club's second season while DC United lost in the opening round of last year's MLS playoffs after rising from the league basement once Rooney arrived at mid-season.

DC United own a 13-2-2 record at their new home stadium, which opened with Rooney's MLS debut game last July.

Elsewhere, Adama Diomande scored on a blast in the fourth minute of extra time as host Los Angeles FC pulled out a last-second 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the opener for both teams.

