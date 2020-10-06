MLS: Struggling New York Red Bulls hire former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber as head coach

Struber will take over a team that's seventh in the Eastern Conference at 6-7-2. The top 10 teams in the East advance to the MLS Cup playoffs.

Harrison: The New York Red Bulls hired Gerhard Struber as their coach Tuesday, giving the veteran of Austrian football his first US coaching job.

Struber will take over a team that's seventh in the Eastern Conference at 6-7-2. The top 10 teams in the East advance to the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Red Bulls fired coach Chris Armas last month and Bradley Carnell has been the interim coach. Struber will assume coaching duties once he receives his US work visa, the club said.

“Gerhard is a bright coach, and we’re very pleased to welcome him to the club,” Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell said. “Gerhard’s playing style and experience in youth development align with our philosophy and above all, as a person he fits into our culture.”

Struber spent the past 11 months as coach of Barnsley in the second-tier English Championship. The Red Bulls paid an undisclosed fee to Barnsley to release him from his contract.

He previously coached Wolfsberger in the Austrian Bundesliga and second-tier Austrian club FC Liefering after a 13-year playing career in his native Austria.