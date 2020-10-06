MLS: Struggling New York Red Bulls hire former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber as head coach
Struber will take over a team that's seventh in the Eastern Conference at 6-7-2. The top 10 teams in the East advance to the MLS Cup playoffs.
Harrison: The New York Red Bulls hired Gerhard Struber as their coach Tuesday, giving the veteran of Austrian football his first US coaching job.
Struber will take over a team that's seventh in the Eastern Conference at 6-7-2. The top 10 teams in the East advance to the MLS Cup playoffs.
The Red Bulls fired coach Chris Armas last month and Bradley Carnell has been the interim coach. Struber will assume coaching duties once he receives his US work visa, the club said.
“Gerhard is a bright coach, and we’re very pleased to welcome him to the club,” Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell said. “Gerhard’s playing style and experience in youth development align with our philosophy and above all, as a person he fits into our culture.”
Struber spent the past 11 months as coach of Barnsley in the second-tier English Championship. The Red Bulls paid an undisclosed fee to Barnsley to release him from his contract.
He previously coached Wolfsberger in the Austrian Bundesliga and second-tier Austrian club FC Liefering after a 13-year playing career in his native Austria.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
ISL: East Bengal in talks with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler for head coach job
East Bengal are running against time to build the squad for the tournament slated to be held in three venues of Goa in less than three months' time.
Lionel Messi attempts to put his dispute with FC Barcelona behind, says it is time for club to unite
"After so many disagreements, I would like to put an end to it all. We must unite as Barcelona fans and believe that the best is yet to come," Messi said.
Real Kashmir Football Club announces formation of an all-women's team
This team, RKFC chairman Sandeep Chattoo said, will be for the daughters of Jammu and Kashmir "as we believe that girls have tremendous sporting potential and can go miles if trained properly".