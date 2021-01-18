MLS: Phil Neville appointed manager of Inter Miami hours after stepping down from role as England's women's coach

Earlier this month Miami parted ways with manager Diego Alonso following a disappointing MLS debut season in which they won only seven of 23 games.

Miami: Hours after leaving his role as England women's manager, Phil Neville was unveiled Monday as the coach of Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club co-owned by former England and Manchester United team-mate David Beckham.

Neville, 43, had been manager of England's women's team until resigning ahead of Miami's announcement. He was previously due to leave his role in July, at the end of his contract.

"I am incredibly delighted for this opportunity to coach Inter Miami and to work with the entire ownership group," Neville said.

"This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside, and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of.

"This fantastic soccer-loving market deserves consistent performances and a winning mentality and I look forward to getting to work."

Beckham and Neville are among the co-owners at English League Two side Salford.

"I've known Phil since we were both teenagers at the Manchester United Academy," said Beckham. "We share a footballing DNA having been trained by some of the best leaders in the game, and it's those values that I have always wanted running through our club."

"I know his qualities as a person, his decency, loyalty and honesty — and his incredible energy and work ethic. Anyone who has played or worked with Phil knows he is a natural leader, and I believe now is the right time for him to join."

The English Football Association last year announced that Neville's successor would be Netherlands women's boss Sarina Wiegman, but she is not due to start her new role until after the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

Neville, who had also been in line to manage a Great Britain team at the Games, was appointed as England boss in January 2018.

His team won the SheBelieves Cup in 2019 before reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup later that year but results since then have been poor.

Neville said in the FA's statement announcing his departure: "It has been an honour to manage England and I have enjoyed three of the best years of my career with the FA and the Lionesses."

Miami also hired Chris Henderson, a former US national team midfielder, as sporting director.

"I am very happy with the leadership group we have established to lead the team as we turn the page following our inaugural season," Beckham said.