Mixed bag day for India as PV Sindhu, boxer Pooja Rani advance; women's hockey team disappoint again

Check out photos from Day five of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

FP Sports July 28, 2021 19:40:15 IST
Mixed bag day for India as PV Sindhu, boxer Pooja Rani advance; women's hockey team disappoint again

Boxer Pooja Rani moved one step closer to a medal when she knocked out Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in the women's 75 kg middleweight contest. AFP

Day five of Indians' action in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 began on a disappointing note, with Great Britain knocking the Indian women's team out with a 4-1 win in the women's Pool A clash. While Hannah Martin scored a brace for Britain, Sharmila Devi was India's lone scorer. AP

In the women's badminton singles, ace shuttler PV Sindhu booked her place in the pre-quarter-finals with a 21-9, 21-16 win over Cheung Ngan Yi of Hing Kong. Sindhu will face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the last16 on Thursday. AP

On the contrary, B Sai Praneeth suffered a group stage exit from the men's singles badminton competition, following his 14-21, 14-21 loss to Mark Caljouw of Netherlands. AP

In the men's singles tennis competition, World No 1 Novak Djokovic beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-1 to set up a blockbuster quarter-final against Kei Nishikori. AP

Archer Deepika Kumari booked a place in the quarter-finals of the women's individual archery event with a 6-4 win over Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez of USA in the last-16. Image: Twitter @WeAreTeamIndia

Tarundeep Rai narrowly missed out on a place in the last eight of the men's individual archery event after he lost 5-6 to Israel's Itay Shanny. AP

In swimming, Ariarne Titmus of Australia clinched her second gold of Tokyo 2020 when she won the women's 200m freestyle race. AP

Boxer Pooja Rani moved one step closer to a medal when she knocked out Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in the women's 75 kg middleweight contest. AFP

In rowing, Netherlands clinched gold in the Men's Quadruple Sculls event. The team, comprising of Lucas Theodoor Dirk Uittenbogaard, Abe Wiersma, Tone Wieten and Koen Metsemakers, outpaced Great Britain and Australia en route to the gold. AP

Updated Date: July 28, 2021 19:40:15 IST

