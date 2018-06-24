Football world cup 2018

Missing Argentina fan found dead after Lionel Messi's men lost to Croatia in FIFA World Cup

Sports IANS Jun 24, 2018 18:31:58 IST

Kerala: The body of a 30-year-old Lionel Messi fan who went missing after Croatia beat Argentina two days ago was found floating in the Meenachil river near Kottayam in Kerala.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

According to police, a group of people who had come to take a bath in the river on Sunday found the body of Dinu Alex, the man who went missing. Alex's relatives identified the body. The body had floated some 30 kilometres downstream from his house at Arumannoor.

Alex, a diehard Messi fan, was devastated after Argentina was thrashed 3-0 by Croatia on 21 June. He was last seen by his mother watching the match on TV. She told him to go to bed as he had to go to work the next day.

But on Friday, his mother found the kitchen door wide open and Alex was missing. A suicide note was recovered from the house in which Alex wrote, "I have no more interest in this world. I am proceeding towards death and no one is responsible."

A police dog traced Alex's final journey to the river that was flooded. Alex was unmarried and worked as an accountant in a private company here.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 18:31 PM

