Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 organisers unveil 'Futura' logo after public vote

Milan: Organisers for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics on Tuesday unveiled the 'Futura' logo for the Winter Games following a public vote.

Featuring the numbers two and six in a single trace like ice against a white background, the logo won 75 percent of the vote over a second 'Dado' design, a dice featuring the red and green colours of the Italian flag.

A total of 8,71,566 people from 169 countries cast their vote in the online ballot, the first of its type for an Olympic logo, organisers of Milano-Cortina 2026 said.

The logo represents sustainability and the future is a victory for all.

The Paralympic Games logo is similar, but with the numbers in red, blue and green of the International Paralympic Committee.

Italy's financial capital Milan and the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites will jointly host the Games from 6-26 February, 2026, followed by the Paralympics from 6-15 March.