Mike Tyson to Serena Williams, sports stars wish Tiger Woods a speedy recovery

The accident occurred at around 7:15 am local time on Tuesday in south Los Angeles.

FP Trending February 24, 2021 16:53:10 IST
File image of Tiger Woods. Image: File/AP

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is awake, responsive, and recovering in the hospital following an extensive surgery on Tuesday, done on his lower right leg and ankle, following a major crash in California.

The 45-year-old golf legend was put under general anesthesia at Harbor-UCLA Hospital as surgeons fitted his leg with metal rods, screws, and pins on his shattered right shinbone and calf bone, reports said. The accident occurred at around 7:15 am local time on Tuesday in south Los Angeles.

The official Tiger Woods Twitter account released a statement stating that Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that was treated during emergency surgery. The statement thanked doctors and hospital staff as well as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Fire Department.

A number of global celebrities expressed their concerns following Woods' crash. Here's a collection of some:

Updated Date: February 24, 2021 16:56:03 IST

