Mike Tyson to Serena Williams, sports stars wish Tiger Woods a speedy recovery

The accident occurred at around 7:15 am local time on Tuesday in south Los Angeles.

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is awake, responsive, and recovering in the hospital following an extensive surgery on Tuesday, done on his lower right leg and ankle, following a major crash in California.

The 45-year-old golf legend was put under general anesthesia at Harbor-UCLA Hospital as surgeons fitted his leg with metal rods, screws, and pins on his shattered right shinbone and calf bone, reports said. The accident occurred at around 7:15 am local time on Tuesday in south Los Angeles.

The official Tiger Woods Twitter account released a statement stating that Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that was treated during emergency surgery. The statement thanked doctors and hospital staff as well as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Fire Department.

A number of global celebrities expressed their concerns following Woods' crash. Here's a collection of some:

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America: “Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021

Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021

Love you big brother... but We will get through this @TigerWoods — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 24, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Sending a special prayer out to @TigerWoods & his family. Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 23, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon 🐅!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021