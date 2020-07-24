Mike Tyson set to make comeback in exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr at the age of 54
Mike Tyson has occasionally teased a return with workout videos and it's finally scheduled to happen.
Carson: Mike Tyson is coming back to boxing at age 54.
The former heavyweight champion will meet four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on 12 September at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing. But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn't boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.
I. AM. BACK. #legendsonlyleague. September 12th vs @RealRoyJonesJr on #Triller and PPV #frontlinebattle @TysonLeague pic.twitter.com/eksSfdjDzK
— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 23, 2020
Jones, 51, won titles in the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight before moving up to win the heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years.
The event will air on pay-per-view and the social media music platform Triller. Further matches on the card and musical entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.
