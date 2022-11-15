Mike Tyson & Evander Holyfield to clash again after 25 years, only to legalise cannabis with ‘Holy Ears’
The former opponents are reuniting to launch a line of cannabis-infused edibles called ‘Holy Ears’
Boxing legends and former rivals Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are all set to enter the ring as partners for their new fight- the legalization of cannabis. The collaboration that was announced on Monday comes over 25 years after the duo’s infamous heavyweight championship match in 1997, in which Tyson was disqualified for biting a chunk off of Holyfield’s ear.
The former opponents are reuniting to launch a line of cannabis-infused edibles called ‘Holy Ears’ under the newly formed cannabis firm Carma Holdings, which also houses Tyson 2.0, Tyson’s existing cannabis company. Holyfield also plans to launch his own cannabis line next year.
In a statement, Tyson said, “From Mike Bites to Holy Ears, now cannabis fans around the world can experience the same wellness benefits that plant-based products have brought me,” further adding that it is a ‘privilege to reunite’ with his former rival.
Holyfield said, “Mike and I have a long history of competition and respect for one another. And that night changed both of our lives. Back then, we didn’t realize that even as power athletes, we were also in a lot of pain. Now, nearly 20 years later, we have the opportunity to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers.”
Tyson 2.0 and Carma revealed that Holy Ears products—THC, Delta-8, and other hemp-cannabinoid edibles—are, ironically, in the shape of bitten ears. The products will be available starting this month, both online as well as at retail locations in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, and New Jersey.
