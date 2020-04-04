Mick McCarthy's tenure as Ireland football manager comes to premature end after postponement of Euros

Stephen Kenny is the new Ireland football manager after replacing Mick McCarthy in a planned move brought forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Football Association of Ireland announces that Mick McCarthy is to be succeeded as national team manager by Stephen Kenny with immediate effect,” the FAI said in a statement. “The handover has been agreed with both men in light of the delay to the European Championship playoffs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

FAI thank Mick McCarthy as Stephen Kenny takes up Ireland job with immediate effect ➡️ https://t.co/A0eqQz94n7 #COYBIG🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/GBUfK3rcte — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 4, 2020

McCarthy had originally been due to stay in charge until 31 July, after the Euro 2020 finals — now put back a year — were originally due to finish. Kenny had been set to take over on 1 August after being in charge of the under-21 national side.

Ireland faces Slovakia away in the Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs, with the winner to face either Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, the fixture has been postponed for a second time due to the pandemic.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.