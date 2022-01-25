Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer engage in hilarious banter on Twitter

Vaughn took this opportunity to troll Wasim Jaffer on social media. The England skipper shared a video on Twitter where he showed Jaffer’s batting failure in the Legends League Cricket match

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer have often engaged in humorous banter on Twitter, especially after a match played between the two teams.

Recently, Twitter witnessed the two cricketers engaging in another round of humorous jibes. Wasim Jaffer, who is currently playing for India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket (LL) was out for a duck in the second game against the World Giants.

Vaughn took this opportunity to troll Wasim Jaffer on social media. The England skipper shared a video on Twitter where he showed Jaffer’s batting failure in the Legends League Cricket match. The video shows Vaughn sipping a glass of juice while showing Jaffer’s score on his phone and saying, “Somethings don’t change Wasim”. The former captain also tagged Jaffer in his tweet and wrote, ‘Hope you are ok Wasim Jaffer’.

Wasim Jaffer had opened the innings for India Maharajas in LLC on Saturday but was sent back to the pavilion by England pacer Ryan Sidebottom for a duck. Even after Jaffer’s duck, Indian Maharajas managed to maintain a great score of 209/3, with Naman Ojha making 140 runs. However, the match took a different turn when Imran Tahir surprised with a score of 52 runs of 19 balls, leading World Giants to victory.

Jaffer’s batting at the LLC resumed the social banter between the cricketers on Twitter. The former Indian opener came up with an epic reply to Vaughan by digging up an image of a YouTube video from 2007. The video is dated back to a time when Vaughan was England’s Test captain and shows him giving a masterclass on how to play the cover drive.

Wasim Jaffer shared the image along with a hilarious message for Vaughan in his tweet. Jaffer wrote, "Haha very good Michael. In hindsight, should not have watched this masterclass before going to bat”. Jaffer hinted that he lost against the World Giants because he had watched Vaughn’s tutorial before going to play for the match.

The two former cricketers have often indulged in banter on social media. Recently, Jaffer hit back at Vaughan after England was all out for 68 in the Ashes series. Jaffer posted a video where he dug out an old tweet of Vaughan which talked about India’s performance in the ODI series during the new Zealand tour in 2019. The tweet by Vaughan said that India was all out on 92 and he could not believe that a team would lose before scoring 100.

Jaffer posted a video of this tweet and captioned, "England 68 all out, Michael Vaughan. Ashes."

Vaughan took the post light heartedly and replied, "Very good Wasim".

