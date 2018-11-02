Michael Soosairaj misses out as India coach Stephen Constantine announces 30-man probable squad for Jordan friendly

New Delhi: National football coach Stephen Constantine on Friday announced a list of 30 probables for India's forthcoming international friendly against Jordan to be held in Amman on 17 November.

This will be the first time the senior teams of the two countries will meet each other in an international friendly. As per the latest FIFA Rankings, India are currently ranked 97, while Jordan are at 112.

Besides 14 U-23 players, who have been named in the list of 30, Constantine has also recalled three others — goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya, defender Nishu Kumar and winger Jackichand Singh for the camp. Surprisingly, Constantine has omitted Jamshedpur FC's Michael Soosairaj despite the midfielder scoring thrice for his side in the Indian Super League.

The players will be assembling at the preparatory camp from 11 November in New Delhi. The final squad for the match will be announced later.

"We expect to play our game and try to win. When we play against the likes of China and Jordan, you need to understand that we are facing good teams. We will have to build on our previous result," Constantine said.

"Our main focus will be to stay in shape with and without the ball," he added.

While Jordan went down narrowly to World Cup runners-up Croatia in their last match, India played out a goalless draw against China in Suzhou in their last international friendly on 13 October.

Probables:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Arindam Bhattacharya.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Jackichand Singh, Vinit Rai, Germanpreet Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bikash Jairu.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.