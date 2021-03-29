Miami Open: Naomi Osaka into last-16 by walkover as Nina Stojanovic withdraws
Second-ranked Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, will next face the winner of a later match between 16th seed Elise Mertens and 22nd-seeded Anett Kontaveit.
Miami: Japan's Naomi Osaka advanced into the fourth round of the WTA and ATP Miami Open by walkover on Sunday after Serbian Nina Stojanovic withdrew due to a right thigh injury.
Second-ranked Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, will next face the winner of a later match between Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens and 22nd-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.
"I'm sorry I can't continue my participation at the Miami Open due to my recent injury during my singles match," 95th-ranked qualifier Stojanovic said in a statement.
Osaka, who lifted her fourth Grand Slam title last month in Melbourne, is seeded second behind top-ranked Australian Ashleigh Barty.
also read
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Stuttgart Open, to begin clay court season 'a little later,' say organisers
"Naomi Osaka will now begin the European clay court season a little later in May," said the Stuttgart organisers in a statement.
'F*king a*hole': Vasek Pospisil rants about ATP Tour chairman en route first round ouster in Miami
Pospisil pulled himself together to win the second set, but McDonald, ranked 120th in the world, bounced back to seal the match and set up a second-round meeting with 18th-seeded American John Isner.
'Not about the money' says John Isner after Miami Open cash criticism
Tennis finances have taken a battering since the pandemic, with the season suspended for much of 2020 and tournaments such as last year's Miami Open, and two editions of the Indian Wells Masters being scrapped altogether.