Miami court drops robbery, criminal mischief charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after victim withdraws case

The Miami Dade criminal court on Monday dropped all charges against star MMA fighter Conor McGregor after the victim, who has already settled a civil lawsuit with McGregor, stopped cooperating with investigators.

McGregor was accused of smashing and stealing a fan’s phone outside a Miami Beach hotel. As per reports, prosecutor Khalil Madani announced in court that the victim has recanted his version.

“The victim of the crime does not wish to return to the United States and prosecute this case,” Madani said.

McGregor did not appear in court for the hearing.

“I think this was the appropriate resolution of this case,” said his defence lawyer, Sam Rabin.

The fighter,30, was arrested on 11 March after an altercation with a fan named Ahmed Abdirzak, who along with other onlookers, tried taking a video of McGregor outside the iconic Fontainebleau hotel.

McGregor walked up to him, extended his left hand, and then angrily “punched” the phone out of the man’s hand, according to the lawsuit.

McGregor then stomped on the phone repeatedly, "before strutting to a waiting SUV,” the lawsuit said.

Prosecutors had charged McGregor with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief. While robbery is a third-degree felony offence and carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, the maximum jail time for criminal mischief is one year.

